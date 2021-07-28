The country reported 640 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry. As per the Ministry, the active caseload of India is 3,99,436, and the daily positivity rate is 2.51 per cent.

41,678 recoveries were also reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative recoveries are now 3,06,63,147 with a 97.39 per cent recovery rate.

Total deaths recorded in India are 4,22,022.

The ministry also informed that 44,61,56,659 COVID vaccine doses have been administered under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive so far, and 46.09 crore COVID tests have also been conducted.

