Covid update: India reports a big surge in daily cases as 3rd wave fear looms

Covid update: India reports a big surge in daily cases as 3rd wave fear looms

People hold umbrellas to protect themselves during rainfall, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
11:32 AM IST Livemint

India reported 43,654 fresh COVID-19 cases today, as compared to yesterday's 29,689 daily new cases.

The country reported 640 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry. As per the Ministry, the active caseload of India is 3,99,436, and the daily positivity rate is 2.51 per cent.

41,678 recoveries were also reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative recoveries are now 3,06,63,147 with a 97.39 per cent recovery rate.

Total deaths recorded in India are 4,22,022.

The ministry also informed that 44,61,56,659 COVID vaccine doses have been administered under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive so far, and 46.09 crore COVID tests have also been conducted.

