Amidst the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, India reported 3.60 lakh fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

A total of 3,60,960 new COVID-19 cases, 3,293 related deaths, and 2,61,162 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 29,78,709, as per the health ministry update on Wednesday morning.

The total count of positive cases now stands at 1,79,97,267, including 2,01,187 deaths and 1,48,17,371 recoveries.

The total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered stand at 14,78,27,367.

A total of 28.27 cr covid samples have tested up to 27th April 2021. Of these 17,23,912 samples were tested yesterday, informed Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Delhi logged a record 381 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 32.72%, according to the latest bulletin issued by the city health department.

This is the sixth day on the trot that Delhi has recorded over 300 deaths due to coronavirus.

