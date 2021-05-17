India reported 2,81,386 new COVID-19 cases and 3,78,741 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday.

While new cases continued to decrease, 4,106 Covid-related deaths were reported across the country.

The total positive cases in the country stands at 2,49,65,463, including 2,11,74,076 recoveries and 35,16,997 active cases.

The death toll, meanwhile, stands at 2,74,390.

A total of 18,29,26,460 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country so far.

A total of 31,64,23,658 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to May 16. Of these, 15,73,515 samples were tested on Sunday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed.

