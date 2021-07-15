India reported 41,806 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. On Wednesday, India had recorded 38,792 new COVID-19 cases.

The country has also reported 39,130 recoveries and 581 deaths, the Ministry said.

The cumulative tally of positive COVID-19 cases stands at 3,09,87,880, including 3,01,43,850 recoveries and 4,32,041 deaths.

India's active caseload of COVID-19 cases is at 4,11,989.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 43,80,11,958 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to July 14, of which 19,43,488 samples were tested yesterday.

The Union Health Ministry further informed that till date, 39,13,40,491 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 34,97,058 in the last 24 hours, under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

