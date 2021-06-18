A decline in new Covid-19 cases was reported in the last 24 hours with 62,480 more people testing positive, said the Union health minister on Friday morning.

With the addition of new infections, the cumulative caseload has reached 2,97,62,793. Fresh cases have remained below one lakh for the eleventh day in a row. The positivity rate in the country now stands at 3.24%.

On the other hand, the fatality count has seen a steep decline in the last 24 hours, with 1,587 people succumbing to the disease. This is the lowest number of deaths that India has reported since 17 April.

This comes in the backdrop of the global coronavirus-related deaths passing the grim milestone of 4 million on Thursday, according to Reuters.

It took over a year for the Covid-19 death toll to hit 2 million, while the next 2 million were recorded in just 166 days.

The top five countries by the total number of deaths – the United States, Brazil, India, Russia and Mexico – represent about 50% of all deaths in the world, while Peru, Hungary, Bosnia, the Czech Republic and Gibraltar have the highest death rates when adjusted for population.

Further, the recoveries have outnumbered fresh cases again with 88,977 people getting discharges between Thursday and Friday. The total number of recoveries has now reached 2,85,80,647.

As a result, the active cases have reached at 7,98,656, dipping by 28,084 in the last 24 hours. The active tally has declined to a 73-day low.

Tests conducted so far

India has tested 38,71,67,696 samples for Covid-19 until now, according to the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR).

Out of these, 19,29,476 samples were tested on Thursday. As many as 19,31,249 tests were conducted in similar duration the previous day.

Vaccination in India

The country has so far administered 26,89,60,399 anti-Covid jabs. Out of these, 32,59,003 shots were given in the last 24 hours.

Projections for the third wave

A joint study by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) showed that a probable third wave of a prevalent Covid-19 virus variant will not disproportionately affect children than adults.

The study was conducted in view of speculations that the third wave of the virus will be toughest for the children, in turn promoting states to ensure inoculation for parents with kids under the age of 10.

The seroprevalence study revealed the SARS-CoV-2 seropositivity rate to be high among children and comparable to the adult population.

It found the highest reported seroprevalence in any sero-assessment ever in South Delhi's urban areas at 74.7%, informed Dr Puneet Misra, the professor of community medicine at AIIMS, New Delhi, who led the survey.

Even before the second wave, children below the age of 18 in South Delhi had shown seroprevalence as high as 73.9%.

