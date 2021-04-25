As many as 3,49,691 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,69,60,172, the Union health ministry said on Sunday morning.

India is currently recording the most number of new infections in the world. The country has seen over three lakh cases for five days in a row now.

Twelve states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Bihar and West Bengal -- are displaying an upward trajectory in daily cases.

On the death toll front, 2,767 more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,92,311.

In addition to this, 2,17,113 were discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 1,40,85,110.

As a result, there are 26,82,751 active cases in India currently, breaching the 26-lakh mark for the first time and nearing 27 lakh. The number stood at 25,52,940 on Saturday.

Vaccination in India

The country has so far administered 14,09,16,417 anti-Covid jabs.

The ministry said on Saturday that India has given 14 crore doses of vaccine in just 99 days, the fastest in the world.

Phase-I of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive was launched on 16 January, prioritizing protection for healthcare workers and frontline workers.

The phase-II was initiated on 1 March, focusing on protecting the most vulnerable i.e. all people above 45 years of age.

Everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against Covid-19 from 1 May, the central government said.

Remdesivir supply

The central government on Saturday allocated supply of Remdesivir to 19 states/union territories with a high burden of Covid-19 cases.

"The escalation of serious Covid-19 patients in hospitals for effective clinical management has also resulted in an increase in the demand of Remdesivir. While the states have been advised to promote the judicious use of the drug which is listed as an Investigational Therapy by the ministry, they have also been advised to take action against possible hoarding and black marketing of the drug," reads a health ministry release.

Several states across the country have asked for more supplies of Remdesivir amid the record surge in coronavirus infections.

Oxygen import

Amid a major crisis of oxygen supply in India, the central government has decided to import oxygen concentrated from abroad.

"An order of ten thousand oxygen concentrators has been placed and oxygen concentrators import will start from next week from United States America (USA)," reported ANI quoting government sources.

To fulfill oxygen demand in the country, the government has tied up with many private companies to import their oxygen concentrators to India to meet the increasing demand for oxygen.

"Operating under air bubble with the USA, next flight of Air India from San Fransisco (SFO) to Delhi will carry a large number of oxygen concentrators to India next week. Likewise from Chicago too," officials were quoted as saying.

