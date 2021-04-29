As many as 3,79,257 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,83,76,524, said the Union health ministry on Thursday morning.

This is the biggest spike in new cases the country has see as it continues to reel under an alarming second wave.

Maharashtra continues to be the biggest contributor to the daily tally as the state saw 66,358 new cases on Wednesday. It was followed by Kerala with 35,013 cases while Uttar Pradesh reported 29,824 new infections.

The country has been seeing a huge spike in daily fatalities too with 3,645 more people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours. The cumulative death toll in India now stands at 2,04,832.

In addition to this, 2,69,507 more people were discharged from various hospitals in the same duration, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,50,86,878.

As a result, there are 30,84,814 active cases in India currently, breaching the 30 lakh mark. The number stood at 29,78,709 on Wednesday.

Vaccination in India

The country has so far administered 15,00,20,648 anti-Covid jabs, crossing the 15 crore mark. As many as 21,93,281 doses were given in the last 24 hours.

Registrations for the third phase of the vaccination drive began on Wednesday with 1.32 crore successfully completing the process, said the government.

However, many people took to social media to complain about the technical problems they faced while trying to register after the slot opened at 4 pm.

The health ministry later stated that reports of the CoWIN server crashing "are incorrect and are without any basis".

Even new signees are not likely to get the vaccines when they become eligible for the jabs on 1 May as appointments for those between 18 and 44 of age will be available when state and private vaccination centres schedule sessions.

Tests conducted so far

India has tested 28,44,71,979 samples until now for Covid-19, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Out of these, 17,68,190 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Covid aid reaches India

Two flights from Russia, carrying over 22 tonnes of medical supplies, arrived at Delhi airport early Thursday morning.

The flights of the Russian Emergencies Ministry delivered necessary equipment, including 20 oxygen production units, 75 lung ventilators, 150 medical monitors and 200,000 packs of medicine, to India as it reels under a raging second wave.

In addition to this, the first shipment of the United States emergency Covid-19 relief material carrying 440 oxygen cylinders and regulators, 960,000 Rapid Diagnostic Tests and 100,000 N95 masks, departed from California to New Delhi on Wednesday.

The US Agency for International Development (USAID), in a statement, said it is rapidly mobilizing assistance to save lives, stop the spread of Covid-19, and meet the urgent health needs of the Indian people.

