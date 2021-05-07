Maharashtra continues to be the biggest contributor to the daily tally as the state reported 62,194 new coronavirus cases, taking its cumulative tally to 49,42,736, on Thursday.
Although government modelling had forecast a peak by Wednesday in infections, reports of the virus spreading in rural areas halted the speculations.
On the death toll front, India is inching towards the 4,000-mark as record 3,915 fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours. The cumulative deaths reported due to the disease now stands at 2,34,083.
In addition to this, 3,31,507 more people were discharged from various hospitals across the country in the same duration, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,76,12,351.
As a result, there are 36,45,164 active cases in India currently. The country has been adding over one lakh cases every day to its active tally for over two weeks now amid the raging second wave.