As many as 4,14,188 people tested positive for Covid-19 across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 2,14,91,598, said the Union health ministry on Friday morning.

This is the biggest one-day spike in cases the country has seen so far and the most number of infections reported across the world.

Maharashtra continues to be the biggest contributor to the daily tally as the state reported 62,194 new coronavirus cases, taking its cumulative tally to 49,42,736, on Thursday.

Although government modelling had forecast a peak by Wednesday in infections, reports of the virus spreading in rural areas halted the speculations.

On the death toll front, India is inching towards the 4,000-mark as record 3,915 fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours. The cumulative deaths reported due to the disease now stands at 2,34,083.

In addition to this, 3,31,507 more people were discharged from various hospitals across the country in the same duration, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,76,12,351.

As a result, there are 36,45,164 active cases in India currently. The country has been adding over one lakh cases every day to its active tally for over two weeks now amid the raging second wave.

Tests conducted so far

The country has tested 29,86,01,699 samples for Covid-19 until now, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Out of these, 18,26,490 samples were tested on Thursday. This marks a slight decline in daily testing as the number stood at 19,23,131 on Wednesday.

Vaccinations in India

The country has so far administered 16,49,73,058 anti-Covid jabs.

The nationwide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January with healthcare workers getting the jabs first. The drive for frontline workers started on 2 February.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced on 1 March for those over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for those aged above 45 from 1 April.

The implementation of the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy for inoculating those in the age group of 18-44 years started from 1 May amid many states flagging a shortage of vaccines.

