A slight uptick in new Covid-19 cases was reported in the last 24 hours with 67,208 more people testing positive, said the Union health ministry on Thursday morning. The positivity rate has now declined to 3.48%.

The number stood at 62,224 the previous day. With the addition of new infections, the cumulative caseload in the country has reached 2,97,00,313. Fresh infections have remained below the 1,00,000-mark for the tenth day in a row.

On the other hand, fatalities have seen a decline with 2,330 more people succumbing to the disease. The death toll due to Covid-19 now stands at 3,81,903.

As many as 1,03,570 were discharged between Wednesday and Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,84,91,670.

As a result, the active cases have reached 8,26,740, declining by 38.692 in the last 24 hours. The tally has dipped to a 71-day low and constitute 2.92% of the caseload.

Tests conducted so far

India has tested 38,52,38,220 samples for Covid-19 until now, according to the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR).

Out of these, 19,31,249 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Vaccination in India

The country has so far administered 26,55,19,251 anti-Covid jabs. Out of these, 34,63,961 shots were given in the last 24 hours.

Amid questions being raised about the decision to increase the gap between two doses of Covishield, the head of the government’s National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) said on Wednesday that the move was taken on the basis of “scientific evidence".

NTAGI chair NK Arora’s statement came after three scientists on the panel told Reuters that although the medical had backed an 8-12 weeks extension, they did not have data to support a switch to 12-16 weeks.

Arora, however, said there was no dissent on the 12-16-week proposal amid criticism that the government increased the dosage interval to deal with the shortage of vaccines.





