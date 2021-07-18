A slight uptick in new Covid-19 cases was seen on Sunday with 41,157 more people testing in the last 24 hours, said the Union health ministry.

The number is 7.4 % higher than the day before. The cumulative caseload in the country now stands at 3,11,06,065.

Further, the daily fatalities have further declined with 518 more people succumbing to the disease. This has taken the death toll due to coronavirus in India to 4,13,609.

In addition to this, recoveries surpassed new cases again as 42,004 people were discharged from various hospitals between Saturday and Sunday. The total number of discharges has reached 3,02,69,796.

As a result, there are 4,22,660 active cases left in the country, accounting for 1.36 % of the total infections. The tally has dipped by 1,365, as compared to yesterday.

Tests conducted so far

India has tested 44,39,58,663 samples for Covid-19 until now, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Among these, 19,36,709 tests were conducted on Tuesday as compared to 19,55,910 tests in the previous 24-hour period.

Vaccination in India

The country on Saturday crossed another milestone with the total number of doses administered crossing the 40 crore mark.

A total of 40,49,31,715 shots have been given out so far since the inoculation drive began on 16 January. Out of these, 51,01,567 anti-Covid jabs were administered in the last 24 hours.

Eight states -- Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra -- have administered the first dose of the vaccine to more than 50 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group each.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh people in the 18-44 age group each with at least the first dose.

Long Covid cases

The manifestation of post-Covid-19 complications in a number of patients is four-fold higher in the second wave as compared to the first wave, a study by Apollo Hospitals has revealed.

Referred to as long Covid cases, these are instances where a patient has suffered from Covid-related complications for a long duration.

The Delta variant, which is said to be behind the surge this year, resulted in "newer symptoms like high-grade fever, diarrhoea, severe lung infection followed by long Covid syndrome and post-Covid complications like falling oxygen levels and lung fibrosis that manifested even after eight weeks or more of testing positive," the study says.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!