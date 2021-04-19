India reported its highest-ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with over 2.73 lakh new cases and more than 1,600 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

In the last 24 hours, 1,619 COVID-related deaths were reported in the country taking the death toll to 1,78,769. As many as 2,73,810 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,50,61,919.

The active number of cases in the country stands at 19,29,329.

In the last 24 hours, 1,44,178 people recovered from the disease. With this, the total recoveries reached 1,29,53,821.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 13,56,133 samples were tested on Monday. And, as many as 26,78,94,549 samples have been tested across the country till April 18.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 12,38,52,566 till today.

Delhi on Sunday reported over 25,000 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest in a single day since the pandemic broke out last year. As per the Delhi health department, 25,462 COVID-19 cases and 161 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases in Delhi to 74,941.

The total positive cases in the city now stand at 8,53,460, including 7,66,398 recoveries and 12,121 deaths.

As many as 68,631 fresh COVID-19 cases and 503 deaths were reported from Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the highest in the state so far since the pandemic broke out last year.

With this, the total number of active cases in the state now stands at 6,70,388, the state health department informed.

