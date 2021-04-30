As many as 386,829 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative cases to 1,87,62,976, the Union health ministry said on Friday morning.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state as it logged 66,159 new cases on Thursday, taking the active tally to 6,70,301.

Karnataka has jumped to the second position after an alarming increase of 39,047 fresh cases, overtaking Uttar Pradesh.

On the other hand, the daily fatalities have dipped marginally with 3,498 more people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours. The number stood at 3,645 on Thursday. The cumulative death toll now stands at 2,08,330.

In addition to this, 2,97,540 more patients were discharged from various hospitals across the country in the same duration. With this, the total number of recoveries have jumped up to 1,53,84,418.

As a result, the active tally in India is inching towards the 32-lakh mark as it stands at 31,70,228. The number was 30,84,814 on Thursday.

Tests conducted so far

India has tested 28,63,92,086 samples for Covid-19 until now, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Out of these, 19,20,107 samples were tested on Thursday.

Vaccinations in India

The country has so far administered 15,22,45,179 anti-Covid jabs.

With phase-3 of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive set to start on 1 May, the total registrations on the Co-WIN portal for the new phase have crossed 2.28 crore in just two days, the health ministry said.

However, several people took to social media after the registration opened on 28 April to complain of technical difficulties.

Moreover, many states have flagged the issue of insufficient stock of vaccines and indicated that they may miss the 1 May launch date of the drive.

Satyendra Jain, the health minister of Delhi, said on Thursday that the city "does not have vaccines" for the third phase and purchase orders have been placed with the manufacturers.

Claiming that shortage of Covid-19 jabs may disrupt plans to immunize all adults from 1 May, Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Telengana have said the process to vaccinate people in the 18-44 age group will begin once they get a substantial number of vaccines from pharmaceutical companies.

Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh are among the states which have already raised the issue of vaccine shortage even for the ongoing inoculation drive for those above 45 years of age.

However, denying that there was any shortage of vaccine, the ministry on Thursday said more than 1 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs and they will receive over 20 lakh more doses within the next three days.

Aid for India

The first flight sent by the United States with several emergency Covid-19 relief material, including 440 oxygen cylinders and regulators, 960,000 Rapid Diagnostic Tests and 100,000 N95 masks, landed in New Delhi on Friday.

In line with President Joe Biden's commitment, an Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, the second US Air Force carrier with Covid-19 relief supplies, has departed for India.

The aircraft is carrying oxygen cylinders and test kits.

The US said it would send supplies worth more than USD 100 million to India as part of its commitment to using every resource at its disposal to support India's frontline healthcare workers in their battle against Covid-19.

A consignment of 300 oxygen concentrators along with other medical equipment from Hong Kong also reached India on Thursday night.

Earlier on Thursday, another consignment of 120 oxygen concentrators from the United Kingdom reached India.

Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki on Friday informed that the country will provide 300 oxygen generators and as many ventilators to India.

