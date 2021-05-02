As many as 3,92,488 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,95,57,457, said the Union health ministry on Sunday morning.

This marks a minimal decline in new infections as the country had passed the grim milestone of recording over 4 lakh cases on Saturday.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state as it reported 63,282 new cases and 802 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The fatality count of the country went up in the same duration as 3,689 more people succumbed to the disease. The cumulative death toll now stands at 2,15,542.

In addition to this, 3,07,865 were discharged from various hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries in India to 1,59,92,271.

The active tally saw a further spike to reach 33,49,644 in the last 24 hours. The number stood at 32,68,710 on Saturday morning.

According to the ministry, the central government along with states and union territories through a 'Whole of Government' approach has embarked on a five-point strategy for prevention, containment, and management of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country - Test, Track, Treat Covid Appropriate Behaviour and vaccination.

The Central Government has advised states and union territories to set up Help Desks with the aid of Volunteer Groups, NGOs, and CSOs, which can support in the management of patients admitted in the hospital effectively and facilitate better interaction between hospital staff and patients' attendants.

Tests conducted so far

India has tested 29,01,42,339 samples for Covid-19 until now, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Out of these, 18,04,954 samples were tested on Saturday, which marks a decline from 19,45,299 samples tested on Friday.

Vaccination in India

The country has so far administered 15,68,16,031 anti-Covid shots.

As the country extended its inoculation drive on Saturday, the health ministry said that 84,599 beneficiaries of the 18-44 age group received their first dose of vaccine.

This came in the backdrop of several states delaying the launch of the third phase due to the unavailability of vaccines.

While Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir among other states and union territories launched the vaccination drive, Karnataka and Odisha made only a symbolic start to it.

Blaming organisations authorised by the Centre for not making vaccines available, the Jharkhand government said it will announce fresh dates for the jabs once they reach the state.

Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry had also said on Friday that they do not have adequate stocks of vaccines to meet the expected rush of immunity seekers.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that inoculation of people in the 18-45 age group will begin in the national capital from Monday, adding 4.5 lakh vaccine doses have been received by the city government.

