India in a day recorded 3,11,170 COVID-19 cases that took the tally to 2,46,84,077, while 4,077 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,70,284, according to Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

The active cases have reduced to 36,18,458.









Total vaccination: 18,22,20,164 https://t.co/fbSxJtb1vD

The number of people who have recovered from the disease has increased to 2,07,95,335, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.09 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

The country's case tally crossed the two-crore mark on May 4.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 31,48,50,143 samples have been tested up to May 14 with 18,32,950 samples being tested on Saturday.

