OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid update: India's daily tally dips further, active cases decrease

India in a day recorded 3,11,170 COVID-19 cases that took the tally to 2,46,84,077, while 4,077 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,70,284, according to Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

The active cases have reduced to 36,18,458.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All



Total vaccination: 18,22,20,164 https://t.co/fbSxJtb1vD

The number of people who have recovered from the disease has increased to 2,07,95,335, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.09 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

The country's case tally crossed the two-crore mark on May 4.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 31,48,50,143 samples have been tested up to May 14 with 18,32,950 samples being tested on Saturday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout