New Covid-19 cases in the country saw a huge jump on Wednesday as compared to the day before, according to the Union health ministry data.

As many as 43,733 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 3,06,63,665.

In addition to this, the daily fatality count saw an increase of nearly 400 in the same duration too with 930 more people succumbing to the disease. The death toll due to coronavirus in India now stands at 4,04,211.

Further, the new recoveries outnumbered fresh infections for the 55th day straight as 47,240 more people were discharged between Tuesday and Wednesday. With this, the total number of discharges has reached 2,97,99,534 and the recovery rate has improved to 97.18%.

As a result, the total active cases in the country have come down to 4,59,920, dipping by 4,437 in the last 24 hours.

Tests conducted so far

India has tested 42,33,32,097 samples for Covid-19 until now, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Out of these, 19,07,216 samples were tested on Tuesday, as compared to 16,47,424 tests conducted in the previous 24-hour period.

Vaccination in India

The country achieved another milestone in its inoculation drive as the total number of vaccines administered crossed the 36 crore mark on Tuesday.

So far, 36,13,23,548 people have been given the anti-Covid jabs. Among these, 36,05,998 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Eight states -- Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra -- have administered more than 50 lakh first doses of Covid-19 vaccine in the 18-44 years age group.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have given at least one dose of the vaccine to over 10 lakh beneficiaries in the age group 18-44 years.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!