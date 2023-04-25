Home / News / India /  Covid Update: India sees further drop in infections, 6,660 cases reported in 24 hrs
Back

India has reported a in daily Covid-19 cases as the country logged 7,178 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. This slight drop comes a day after the country saw a drop in infections with 7,178 cases yesterday. 

The active cases in the country now stands at 63,380 from 65,683 yesterday. India saw a total of 9,213 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Also Read: Pvt hospitals go slow on booster jabs even as covid cases increase

With the uptick in the trend of Covid cases, scientists said that XBB.1.16 is the Covid-19 variant responsible for the present surge in Covid cases. However, scientists say that people in India have developed hybrid immunity (due to vaccination and natural infection). Therefore, the present Covid-19 variants will not cause a lot of hospitalization and severity as it is mild in nature. However, the government has suggested people wear masks in crowded places and complete their vaccination doses if not done yet.

Also Read: 'Conjunctivitis among 42% kids': Experts on 10 common COVID symptoms amid current surge

Earlier, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has also written to eight states, witnessing rising numbers of covid-19 cases, to boost surveillance measures and improve hospital infrastructure. In a letter to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, and Haryana, Bhushan emphasized that the pandemic was far from over and that controlling the spread of infection was crucial.

The health secretary instructed the states to closely monitor Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and Influenza-like Illness (ILI) trends, increase testing, submit more samples for genome sequencing, and promote precautionary doses

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout