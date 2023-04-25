Covid Update: India sees further drop in infections, 6,660 cases reported in 24 hrs1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 10:02 AM IST
- The active cases in the country now stands at 63,380 from 65,683 yesterday.
India has reported a in daily Covid-19 cases as the country logged 7,178 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. This slight drop comes a day after the country saw a drop in infections with 7,178 cases yesterday.
