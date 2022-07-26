Covid update: India sees further dip in daily cases with 14,830 new infections

Covid update: India sees further dip in daily cases with 14,830 new infections2 min read . 09:29 AM IST
India sees further dip in Covid cases with 14,830 new infections reported in the last 24 hours. This is 2,036 less than the number of cases reported yesterday which was 16,866.
Furthermore, The country reported 36 deaths in the last 24 hours, with this the death toll in the country climbed to 526,110.
The national coronavirus recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 percent, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate stands at 3.48 percent.
The count of active Covid-19 cases in India has declined from 1,50,877 to 1,47,512, Health Ministry said.
Under the nationwide vaccination drive in the country, 2,02,50,57,717 people have been vaccinated in the country so far, of which 30,42,476 were administered in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, a new advisory was released on July 25 in Dehradun, emphasising the five-point plan of testing, surveillance, treatment, vaccination and compliance of COVID-appropriate behaviour to halt the spread in Uttarakhand. COVID-19 instances are once again on the rise. R Rajesh Kumar, the director of the National Health Mission, issued the regulations and asked district administrations to enforce strict adherence to them, including social seclusion, mask wear, and hand sanitization
As part of the the Centre government's 75-day drive, all adults in the age group of 18-75 years free precaution doses from July 15 at government CVC.
The free doses are being given as part of the 75-day ‘COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava’, which will continue till September 30. The Amrit Mahotsava marks 75 years of independent India.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25.
