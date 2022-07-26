Covid update: India sees further dip in daily cases with 14,830 new infections

Meanwhile, a new advisory was released on July 25 in Dehradun, emphasising the five-point plan of testing, surveillance, treatment, vaccination and compliance of COVID-appropriate behaviour to halt the spread in Uttarakhand. COVID-19 instances are once again on the rise. R Rajesh Kumar, the director of the National Health Mission, issued the regulations and asked district administrations to enforce strict adherence to them, including social seclusion, mask wear, and hand sanitization