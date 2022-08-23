Covid update: India sees further drop in cases with 8,586 new infections1 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 09:52 AM IST
The active cases in the country have declined to 96,506, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.
The active cases in the country have declined to 96,506, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.
Listen to this article
India on 23 August saw a further drop in Covid-19 cases with 8,586 new infections in 24 hours, taking total tally of cases to 4,43,57,546.