As many as 2,11,298 people tested positive for Covid-19 across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 2,73,69,093, said the Union health ministry on Thursday morning.

This marks a slight uptick in the newly reported infections as the number stood at 2.08 lakh in the previous 24 hours period.

The daily positivity rate stands at 9.79% and has been less than 10% for three consecutive days.

The new fatalities in the same duration, however, have gone down as 3,847 more people succumbed to the disease. The number stood at 4,157 on Wednesday.

The cumulative death toll in the country now stands at 3,15,235.

On the other hand, the recoveries have surpassed the new cases again with 2,83,135 more people getting discharged. The number of discharges has now gone up to 2,46,33,951.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 90.01%.

As a result, there are the active cases have further reduced to 24,19,907, which is now 9.19% of the total infections.

Tests conducted so far

India has tested 33,69,69,352 samples for Covid-19 until 26 May, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Out of these, 21,57,857 samples were tested on Wednesday, a slight decline as compared to the day before when the number stood at 22,17,320.

Vaccination in India

The country has so far administered 20,26,95,874 anti-Covid jabs. Out of these, 18,85,805 vaccines were given in the last 24 hours.

India achieved a significant landmark in its ongoing inoculation drive on Wednesday when the number of vaccines administered surpassed the 20 crore mark.

"India is the second country after the USA to achieve this coverage in just 130 days. The USA took 124 days to reach the 20 crore mark," a statement by the health ministry said.

Effectiveness study

The ICMR will soon start a study to examine the effectiveness of Covishield and homegrown shot Covaxin against coronavirus, reported news agency Reuters.

Around 3,000-5,000 people above 45 years of age will be reviewed, of which up to 80% will be those who have taken the Covishield jab.

The effectiveness of a vaccine is distinct from its efficacy; while the former is a measure of how well the vaccine prevents disease in real life, the latter applies to the controlled conditions of phase 3 clinical trial.

India has inoculated only about 3% of its 1.3 billion people, the lowest rate among the 10 countries with the most Covid-19 cases.

Pfizer supply to India

US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is likely to supply 50 million Covid-19 vaccines to India in 2021, albeit with a few conditions, reported news agency ANI.

The drugmaker has asked for relaxations in some clauses, including indemnification for its shots.

Meanwhile, Moderna, another pharmaceutical giant in the US, sources said is expecting to start manufacturing its Covid-19 vaccines in India following analysis with Cipla, a pharmaceutical company based in Mumbai, among other Indian firms.

