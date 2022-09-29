Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Covid update: India sees rise in infections; active cases further decline

Covid update: India sees rise in infections; active cases further decline

1 min read . 10:31 AM ISTLivemint

  • The active Covid cases in the country declined by 229 in a day while the number of people who recuperated from the disease increased to 4,40,13,999. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

India has reported rise in infections with 4,272 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The rise comes after the country reported 3,615 cases on Wednesday.

With this, the active caseload further dropped to 40,750 from 40,979 cases. The active cases comprise 0.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.72 per cent, the health ministry said. 

Active Covid cases declined by 229 in a day while the number of people who recuperated from the disease increased to 4,40,13,999. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

Also Read: Coronavirus variant Khosta-2 could infect humans, warns scientists. Read here

The death toll has reached 5,28,611 with 27 more deaths, including 16 fatalities reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.35 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 1.51 per cent.

Also Read: Heart dysfunction, COVID-19 booster vaccines in India have no links, say experts

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, India’s cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 218.17 crore of which 94.82 crore are second dose and 20.88 crore are precaution dose.

As per the ministry, 89.47 crore total tests have been conducted so far of which 3,16,916 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

As per ministry, more than 203.49 crore i.e. 2,03,49,85,225 vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category.

More than 2.81 crore i.e. 2,81,83,220 balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, it said.

