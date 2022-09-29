Covid update: India sees rise in infections; active cases further decline

The active Covid cases in the country declined by 229 in a day while the number of people who recuperated from the disease increased to 4,40,13,999. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
India has reported rise in infections with 4,272 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The rise comes after the country reported 3,615 cases on Wednesday.
With this, the active caseload further dropped to 40,750 from 40,979 cases. The active cases comprise 0.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.72 per cent, the health ministry said.
Active Covid cases declined by 229 in a day while the number of people who recuperated from the disease increased to 4,40,13,999. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
As per the ministry, 89.47 crore total tests have been conducted so far of which 3,16,916 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
As per ministry, more than 203.49 crore i.e. 2,03,49,85,225 vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category.
More than 2.81 crore i.e. 2,81,83,220 balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, it said.
