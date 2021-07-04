New Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours saw a dip when compared to the day before, according to data by the Union health ministry.

As many as 43,071 more people have tested positive for the virus, taking the cumulative caseload to 3,05,45,433. The daily positivity rate stands at 2.34%, less than 5% for the 27th day straight.

On the other hand, fatalities saw a considerable jump with 955 more people succumbing to the disease. The number stood at 738 the day before. This has taken the death toll due to coronavirus in India to 4,02,005.

Further, the recoveries have outnumbered fresh infections for the 52nd day as 52,299 were discharged between Saturday and Sunday. With this, the total number of discharges has reached 2,96,58,078 and the recovery rate has improved to 97.09%.

As a result, India has 4,85,350 active infections left at the moment. The tally dipped by 10,183 in the last 24 hours and now consists 1.59% of the total infections.

Tests conducted so far

India has tested 41,64,16,463 samples for Covid-19 until now, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Out of these, 18,38,490 samples were tested on Saturday. As many as 18,76,036 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours period.

Vaccination in India

The country achieved another milestone in its inoculation drive as the total number of vaccines administered crossed the 35 crore mark on Saturday.

So far, 35,12,21,306 people have been given the anti-Covid jabs. Among these, 63,87,849 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra managed to inoculate over 8 lakh people on Saturday, the highest so far in the state. Maharashtra is the first state in the country to cross the three crore mark in total vaccinations.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal has inoculated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the 18-44 years category with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Second wave effect

The second Covid wave in India saw a higher number of deaths in all age groups except those below 20 years, said a study by experts of ICMR and All India Institute of Medical Sciences and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Further, they said that the second wave different from the first as more people developed acute shortness of breath and required supplemental oxygen and mechanical ventilation.

The mean age of the patients was significantly lower in the second wave with a higher proportion of patients in the younger age group intervals of less than 20 years, and 20-39 years, the study said.

It said approximately 70% of the admitted patients were above 40 years in both the waves of the pandemic and the proportion of males were slightly lower in the second wave as compared to the first.

The most common symptom was fever in both waves.

Third wave scare

The third wave of coronavirus could hit the peak between October-November if Covid appropriate behaviour is not followed, said Manindra Agarwal, a scientist of a government panel tasked with modelling Covid-19 cases.

He, however, said that the next wave may see half the daily cases recorded during the second surge. According to him, third wave could spread faster if any new virulent variant emerges.

The Department of Science and Technology had last year formed the panel to forecast the surge of coronavirus cases using mathematical models.

The panel had also received flak for not predicting the exact nature of the second wave of Covid.





