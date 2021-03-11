We are working to bring down the cost of the Remdesivir 100 mg injection which is used for treating critical Covid-19 patients, said Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) on Thursday.

"The Maharashtra FDA has found that manufacturers are supplying this injection at a cheaper cost of ₹800- ₹1300 due to comparatively lesser demands than the initial days. But patients are not getting the benefit of the same cheaper prices. They are forced to purchase the injection at higher costs which are printed as MRP," the FDA said in the statement.

Also Read | Dissecting Ola’s audacious electric dreams

"So, Maharashtra FDA has instructed all producers of the injection that they must not print MRP more than 30 per cent margin after production and their rates of supply per injection," it said.

The FDA has already sent a proposal to the Central government to cap the maximum retail price of 100 mg of the injection under the drug's price control, 2013.

Fixed prices

The Maharashtra government had in December last year fixed the price of Remdesivir injection at ₹2,360 apiece.

The government had also put together a list of 59 pharmaceutical outlets where it can be purchased, covering all the major cities, towns and districts, said Dr Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary, public health and family welfare.

With inputs from agencies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via