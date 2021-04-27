Amidst the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, India reported 3.23 lakh fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

A total of 3,23,144 new COVID-19 cases, 2,771 related deaths, and 2,51,827 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 28,82,204, as per the health ministry update on Tuesday morning.

The total count of positive cases now stands at 1,76,36,307, including 1,97,894 deaths and 1,45,56,209 recoveries.

The total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered stand at 14,52,71,186.

A total of 28.09 cr covid samples have tested up to 26th April 2021. Of these 16,58,700 samples were tested yesterday, informed Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

India has called on its armed forces to help tackle the devastating crisis. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said late on Monday that oxygen would be released from armed forces reserves and retired medical personnel would join health facilities that are struggling under the strain of cases.

