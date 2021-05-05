The country has so far administered 16,04,94,188 anti-Covid shots.
The total number of doses given to beneficiaries in India crossed the 16-crore mark on Tuesday.
With the vaccination of people in the age group of 18-44 picking pace, the health ministry said that 6,62,619 people in the category have been inoculated so far.
"The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from Covid-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level," the ministry said.
New testing guidelines
Revising the rules for testing in the country, the ICMR has said that "healthy" individuals undertaking inter-state domestic travel and patients being discharged from hospitals after recovery from Covid-19 must not be tested.
The move is aimed at reducing the load on laboratories amid the second of coronavirus.