India scaled a new record by testing over 20.66 lakh samples for Covid-19 in the 24 hours ending on Friday morning, said the Union health ministry on Saturday.

A total of 20,66,285 tests were conducted, taking the daily positivity rate to 12.45%.

This is the fourth successive day that over 20 lakh samples have been tested.

In addition to this, it is the ninth consecutive day that the daily recoveries have outnumbered the new cases. While India saw 2,57,299 more people testing positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, discharges went up to 3,57,630.

The country has recorded less than three lakh daily new cases for six consecutive days now.

Ten states reported 78.12% of the new cases in last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu has reported the highest daily new cases at 36,184, followed by Karnataka with 32,218 new cases

India's cumulative discharges reached 2,30,70,365 on Saturday, taking the recovery rate to 87.76%.

Ten states -- Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Haryana, Odisha -- account for 73.46% of the new recoveries

On the other hand, India’s total active caseload has decreased to 29,23,400 today. A net decline of 1,04,525 was witnessed in the last 24 hours. It now comprises 11.12% of the country's total positive cases.

Eight states -- Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh -- cumulatively account for 69.94% of India’s total active cases.

On the inoculation front, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 19.33 crore on Saturday.

A total of 19,33,72,819 vaccine doses have been administered through 27,76,936 sessions.

These include 97,38,148 healthcare workers (HCWs) 1,48,70,081 frontline workers (FLWs) who have taken the first dose.

The second dose has been administered to 66,91,350 HCWs and 83,06,020 FLWs.

As many as 6,02,11,957 beneficiaries above the age of 45 have been administered the first dose and 96,84,295 the second dose. Among those above 60, the first dose has been given to 5,63,83,7601 people and the second dose to 1,81,89,676.

In the 18 to 44 age group, 92,97,532 people have been given their first dose of the vaccine.

Ten states -- Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh -- account for 66.30% of the total doses given so far in the country.









