New Covid-19 cases reported in the country fell further in the last 24 hours with 2,22,315 more people testing positive, said the Union health ministry on Monday morning.

The number stood at 2,40,842. With the addition of fresh infections, the cumulative caseload has reached 2,67,52,447.

India achieved a grim milestone on Sunday becoming the third country in the world after the United States of America and Brazil to record more than three lakh deaths due to Covid-19.

With 4,454 more people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours, the cumulative death toll in the country has reached 3,03,720.

However, the daily recoveries come as a glimmer of hope. A total of 3,02,544 were discharged across the country in the same duration, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,37,28,011.

This is the eleventh straight day that the discharges have surpassed new reported cases.

As a result, there are 27,20,716 active cases in the country currently, down by 84,683 as compared to Sunday. The active tally has been showing a declining trend as the second wave seems to stabilise.

Tests conducted so far

India has tested 33,05,36,064 samples for Covid-19 until now, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Among these, 19,28,127 samples were tested on Sunday. This is a significant decline from a record 21.23 lakh tests conducted the previous day.

Less than 20 lakh tests have been conducted for the first time since 18 May.

Vaccination in India

The country has so far administered 19,60,51,962 anti-Covid shots.

Amid an acute shortage of vaccines, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan recently stated that India will be in a position to vaccinate at least all of its adult population by the end of 2021.

Remdesivir allocation

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda on Sunday announced that additional 22.17 lakh vials of Remdesivir have been allocated to all states and UTs for the period of 23 to 30 May.

Remdesivir is an anti-viral drug used in the treatment of Covid-19.

Earlier, 76.70 lakh vials of the drug were made available to all the states till May 23. So far 98.87 lakh vials of Remdesivir have been allocated across the country.

