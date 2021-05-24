India has tested 33,05,36,064 samples for Covid-19 until now, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
Among these, 19,28,127 samples were tested on Sunday. This is a significant decline from a record 21.23 lakh tests conducted the previous day.
Less than 20 lakh tests have been conducted for the first time since 18 May.
Vaccination in India
The country has so far administered 19,60,51,962 anti-Covid shots.
Amid an acute shortage of vaccines, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan recently stated that India will be in a position to vaccinate at least all of its adult population by the end of 2021.
Remdesivir allocation
Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda on Sunday announced that additional 22.17 lakh vials of Remdesivir have been allocated to all states and UTs for the period of 23 to 30 May.
Remdesivir is an anti-viral drug used in the treatment of Covid-19.
Earlier, 76.70 lakh vials of the drug were made available to all the states till May 23. So far 98.87 lakh vials of Remdesivir have been allocated across the country.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!