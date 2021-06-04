A minimal dip in new Covid-19 cases was reported after two days in the country with 1,32,364 more people testing positive in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Union health ministry on Friday morning.

The count stood at 1,34,154 on Thursday. With the addition of fresh infections, the cumulative caseload in the country has reached 2,85,74,350, the highest across the world.

On the fatalities front, India saw the least number of deaths since 26 April with 2,713 more people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours.

The toll due to Covid-19 now stands at 3,40,702.

Further, the recoveries surpassed the fresh infections for the twenty-second day straight with 2,07,071 getting discharged. This has taken the cumulative discharges in the country to 2,65,97,655.

As a result, the active tally dipped below 17 lakh to reach 16,35,993. The count has depleted by 77,420 between Thursday and Friday.

Tests conducted so far

India has tested 35,74,33,846 samples for Covid-19 until now, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Out of these, 20,75,428 samples were tested on Thursday.

Vaccination in India

The country has so far administered 22,41,09,448 anti-Covid jabs. As many as 28,75,286 doses out of the total were given in the last 24 hours.

While several states flag a dearth of vaccines, the central government has said that is making all efforts to increase the supply.

"Government of India has been making all efforts to augment the availability of vaccines in India, whether through enhanced production in the country or through supply from abroad," said foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi.

"We remain engaged with US vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna as part of this effort," he added.

Vaccines from US

Amid a domestic shortage of supply, India is in line to get fresh supplies of Covid-19 vaccines directly from the US as well as from the Biden administration’s contribution to COVAX.

According to plans unveiled on Thursday, the US will share 80 million doses of vaccines with the world by June end.

In its first tranche, the US will distribute 25 million Covid-19 vaccines globally that India will be a big part of, said Indian Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!