A doctor takes a swab sample of a resident at a Covid-19 testing drive in a slum area during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus, in Mumbai.

1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2020, 11:27 AM IST Staff Writer

  • In India around 24 tests are conducted for one positive Covid-19 case
  • Ministry of Health had informed that 325 districts in India have no cases of Covid-19

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday refuted the allegation of testing less people to detect the transmission of novel coronavirus in the country. As per the latest data available the ICMR said that a total of 3.02 lakh samples from 2.86 lakh individuals have been tested so far and 13,387 tested positive for coronavirus.

This translates into over four per cent of the individuals who were tested were positive for COVID-19.

Compared to other countries that are battling Covid-19 crisis, in India around 24 tests are conducted for one positive Covid-19 case, Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar, chief scientist of the ICMR said.

Dr. Raman Gangakhedkar said that the ratio of tests and population of the country cannot be a defining criteria for reaching at a conclusion that less tests are taking place.

"In Japan, 11.7 persons are tested, to detect one positive case, which is highest in foreign countries. In Italy, 6.7 people are tested to find one positive case, in the US it's 5.3 and in the UK it's 3.4. Here in India, we do 24 tests for one positive case" said Dr Gangakhedkar, adding "of these 23 tests negative, but still we conduct tests on them. Our population is over 130 crore but everyone is not vulnerable that's why we have divided the country in different zones. There are many districts where no case has been reported.If we consider their population as a base that will be misleading."

Ministry of Health had informed that 325 districts in India have no cases of Covid-19.

