Covid updates: India adds 2,075 cases and 71 deaths in 24 hours

India adds 2,075 Covid-19 cases and 71 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the data released by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. India's cumulative caseload has surged to 43,006,080 while the active cases have declined to 27,802, comprising 0.06% of the overall caseload. In the past 24 hours, the active cases shrink to 1,379. So far, 4.24 crore people have recovered from Covid -19 in the country since March 2020 while 5,16,352 have died due to respiratory infection. As many as 3,383 people got recovered from Covid-19 in the past day.

