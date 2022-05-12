With 2,827 coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of cases rose to 43,113,413. The death toll has climbed to 5,24,181 with 24 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases decline to 427 while the daily recoveries increased to 3,230.

The active cases in the country stand at 19,067, which is 0.04% of the total cases.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,25,70,165, which is 98.74% of the total caseload.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.60% and the weekly positivity rate at 0.72%, according to the health ministry. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the Covid vaccination drive have exceeded 190.83 crore crore, the ministry said.

Separately, the centre is planning to relax the norms for Covid vaccine precaution dose, allowing those going overseas to get the jab before the stipulated nine-month waiting period as required by the destination country.

As of now, all those above 18 years who have completed nine months after the second dose are eligible for the precaution jab.

India began administering precaution doses of Covid vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities on January 10 this year.

The comorbidity clause was removed in March making all people aged above 60 eligible for the precautionary dose of Covid vaccine.

On April 10, India began administering precaution doses of Covid-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres.