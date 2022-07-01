Covid updates: India reports over 17,000 Covid cases, 23 deaths in a day

India Covid-19 updates: The daily positivity rate stands at 3.40% and the weekly positivity rate is at 3.59%
The WHO said that Covid cases rose by 18% in the last week, with more than 4.1 million cases reported globally
India reported a marginal decline in Covid-19 cases on Friday. A total of 17,070 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. While the active cases were increased by 2,634. Currently, the active case count stands at 1,07,189. India reported 23 deaths due to the respirator infection and 14,413 recoveries in 24 hours, according to the data by the Union Ministry of Health. So far 5,25,139 people have died due to coronavirus while 4.28 crore has recovered from the disease.
The daily positivity rate stands at 3.40% and the weekly positivity rate is at 3.59%.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of coronavirus cases is rising nearly everywhere in the world. The UN health agency said that Covid cases rose by 18% in the last week, with more than 4.1 million cases reported globally.
The biggest weekly rise in new Covid-19 cases was seen in the Middle East, where they increased by 47%, according to the report released late Wednesday.
Infections rose by about 32% in Europe and Southeast Asia, and by about 14% in the Americas, WHO said.
Yesterday, Delhi recorded 865 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.45% and zero fatality. On the other hand, Mumbai logged 1,265 cases and one death yesterday. Gujarat registered 547 new cases of coronavirus, Weste Bengal reported more than 1,00 cases and Telangana 485 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. Covid cases in the country have increased in the past few weeks. Therefore, Centre has issued an advisory to all state governments and union territories to remain vigilant.
The Centre has asked states and Union territories to ensure that people taking part in mass gatherings and undertaking pilgrimage are asymptomatic and preferably fully vaccinated against coronavirus.
While the trajectory of Covid-19 cases has declined significantly from levels that were observed in the earlier part of this year, a few states and UTs across the country are witnessing a sustained upswing in the cases currently.
"During many such events/yatras lakhs of individuals undertake intra- and an inter-state journeys spanning hundreds of kilometres with halting points arranged by volunteers and community-based social/religious organisations. Such congregations may potentially facilitate the transmission of infectious diseases, including Covi-19," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.
Meanwhile, In India, as many as 197.74 crore have been administered with the Covid-19 vaccine. OF which 91.61 crore people are fully vaccinated, as per the Centre's data.
