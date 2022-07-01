Covid updates: India reports over 17,000 Covid cases, 23 deaths in a day

India reported a marginal decline in Covid-19 cases on Friday. A total of 17,070 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. While the active cases were increased by 2,634. Currently, the active case count stands at 1,07,189. India reported 23 deaths due to the respirator infection and 14,413 recoveries in 24 hours, according to the data by the Union Ministry of Health. So far 5,25,139 people have died due to coronavirus while 4.28 crore has recovered from the disease.

