Covid updates: India sees 41% jump in daily caseload; Mumbai logs 1,242 cases

Covid-19 updates: India's daily active cases increased to 1,881, and seven deaths were reported in a day
Maharashtra logged 1,881 new Covid-19 infections and 8,432 active cases on Tuesday. Of the 1,881 Covid cases, Mumbai added 1,242 Covid infections
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Covid-19 cases in India have shot up to 43,190,282 after 5,233 new cases of the respiratory infection were reported on Wednesday. A 40.8% jump is seen in Covid infections in past 24 hours. Yesterday, India had registered 3,714 Covid cases.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Covid-19 cases in India have shot up to 43,190,282 after 5,233 new cases of the respiratory infection were reported on Wednesday. A 40.8% jump is seen in Covid infections in past 24 hours. Yesterday, India had registered 3,714 Covid cases.
As per the daily data by the Union Ministry of Health, the daily active cases increased to 1,881, and seven deaths were reported in a day.
As per the daily data by the Union Ministry of Health, the daily active cases increased to 1,881, and seven deaths were reported in a day.
At present, India's cumulative active cases stand at 28,857 and Covid-related fatalities have surged to 5,24,715.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
At present, India's cumulative active cases stand at 28,857 and Covid-related fatalities have surged to 5,24,715.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As many as 3,345 Covid patients have recovered from the disease, which is 98.72% of the total cases.
As many as 3,345 Covid patients have recovered from the disease, which is 98.72% of the total cases.
In the last 24 hours, Delhi reported fresh surge in Covid-19 cases as the city logged 450 cases on Tuesday evening. On the other hand, Maharashtra logged 1,881 new Covid-19 infections and 8,432 active cases on Tuesday. Of the 1,881 Covid cases, Mumbai added 1,242 Covid infections--almost double the previous day's count. India's financial capital had recorded 676 cases but no deaths on Monday.
In the last 24 hours, Delhi reported fresh surge in Covid-19 cases as the city logged 450 cases on Tuesday evening. On the other hand, Maharashtra logged 1,881 new Covid-19 infections and 8,432 active cases on Tuesday. Of the 1,881 Covid cases, Mumbai added 1,242 Covid infections--almost double the previous day's count. India's financial capital had recorded 676 cases but no deaths on Monday.
India's daily positivity rate increased to 1.67% on Wednesday whereas the weekly positivity rate surged to 1.12%.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India's daily positivity rate increased to 1.67% on Wednesday whereas the weekly positivity rate surged to 1.12%.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As many as 194.43 crore people have been vaccinated so far.
As many as 194.43 crore people have been vaccinated so far.
Separately, a woman in Pune (Maharashtra) was found positive for B.A.5 Covid-19 variant yesterday.
According to the latest report on Whole genomic sequencing from BJ Medical College, the woman recovered in home isolation.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the latest report on Whole genomic sequencing from BJ Medical College, the woman recovered in home isolation.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
BA.4 and BA.5 are subvariants of the Omicron variant circulating globally. These were reported first from South Africa earlier this year and are now reported from several other countries. These variants have not been associated with disease severity or increased hospitalization.
BA.4 and BA.5 are subvariants of the Omicron variant circulating globally. These were reported first from South Africa earlier this year and are now reported from several other countries. These variants have not been associated with disease severity or increased hospitalization.
The first case of BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been found in Tamil Nadu and Telangana respectively confirmed by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).
The first case of BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been found in Tamil Nadu and Telangana respectively confirmed by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).