Covid updates: India sees 41% jump in daily caseload; Mumbai logs 1,242 cases

In the last 24 hours, Delhi reported fresh surge in Covid-19 cases as the city logged 450 cases on Tuesday evening. On the other hand, Maharashtra logged 1,881 new Covid-19 infections and 8,432 active cases on Tuesday. Of the 1,881 Covid cases, Mumbai added 1,242 Covid infections--almost double the previous day's count. India's financial capital had recorded 676 cases but no deaths on Monday.