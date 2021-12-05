India on Sunday saw a significant spike in the daily deaths with as many as 2,796 fatalities being recorded in the last 24 hours. Currently, the death toll stands at 4,73,326. “A total of 2,426 reconciled deaths by Bihar adjusted in today's database. Also, Kerala clears backlog of 263 deaths. Hence deaths showing a spike," the Union Health Ministry said today morning.

This is the second time in less than six months, the Bihar government revised its Covid-19 death toll, adding a “backlog" of deaths that had earlier gone unaccounted for, Hindustan times reported.

During a similar exercise on June 9, the state government had added 3,931 to the then reported 5,424 fatalities – an increase by 73%, HT report also said.

Meanwhile, 8,895 new COVID cases that were logged today pushed the cumulative total to 3,46,33,255 and active tally to 99,155. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been less than 50,000 for 161 consecutive days now.

In the same time span, 6,918 discharges took the total recoveries to 3,40,60,774. The recovery rate in India is currently at 98.35%.

On Saturday, 8,603 COVID cases, 415 fatalities and 8,190 recoveries were reported in India.

Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.29%; lowest since March 2020. The daily positivity rate (0.73%) is less than 2% for last 62 days, while weekly positivity rate (0.80%) is less than 1% for last 21 days, the ministry said.

A total of 127.61 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

