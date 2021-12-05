Covid updates: India sees sharp jump in death tally after Bihar reconciles data

India on Sunday saw a significant spike in the daily deaths with as many as 2,796 fatalities being recorded in the last 24 hours. Currently, the death toll stands at 4,73,326. “A total of 2,426 reconciled deaths by Bihar adjusted in today's database. Also, Kerala clears backlog of 263 deaths. Hence deaths showing a spike," the Union Health Ministry said today morning.

