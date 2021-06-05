1 min read.Updated: 05 Jun 2021, 03:16 PM ISTLivemint
In Maharashtra, 23 doctors have succumbed to coronavirus infection during the second wave of the pandemic
Delhi saw the maximum number of 109 deaths, followed by Bihar at 97, Uttar Pradesh with 79, respectively
A total of 646 doctors have died due to Covid-19 in the ongoing second wave in the country, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said on Saturday.
According to the IMA, Delhi saw the maximum number of 109 deaths, followed by Bihar at 97, Uttar Pradesh with 79, Rajasthan 43, Jharkhand 39, Gujarat 37, Andhra Pradesh 35, Telangana 34, and West Bengal 30, according to data till June 5 compiled at the IMA's Covid-19 registry.