A total of 646 doctors have died due to Covid-19 in the ongoing second wave in the country, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said on Saturday.

According to the IMA, Delhi saw the maximum number of 109 deaths, followed by Bihar at 97, Uttar Pradesh with 79, Rajasthan 43, Jharkhand 39, Gujarat 37, Andhra Pradesh 35, Telangana 34, and West Bengal 30, according to data till June 5 compiled at the IMA's Covid-19 registry.

As many as 748 doctors died in the first wave of the pandemic, the IMA added.

In Maharashtra, 23 doctors have succumbed to coronavirus infection during the second wave of the pandemic.

India has been struggling with a massive surge in coronavirus cases. The daily count of cases has reduced, but the number of deaths continues to be high.

India reported 1,20,529 fresh coronavirus cases, the lowest single-day rise in infections in around two months, taking the infection tally to 2,86,94,879.

The death toll from Covid-19 climbed to 3,44,082 with 3,380 new fatalities recorded in 24 hours.

The active case count has reduced to 15,55,248, which comprises 5.73% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 93.08%, the data showed.

The number of recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for 23 consecutive days.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,67,95,549, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.19%.

