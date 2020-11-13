Covid upends shopping trends

But it’s not just electronics; home sales have also started to pick up. This festive season has seen the highest sales in a long time as conditions have turned favourable for home buyers, led by low-interest rates, bargain deals and incentives from the government. In Maharashtra, India’s most expensive real estate market, registration of houses rose by 37% year-on-year in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Nagpur and Nashik from last year owing to a combination of factors, including a recent stamp duty cut by the state government.