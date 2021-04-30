Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid: Uttarakhand CM gives district-wise responsibilities to cabinet ministers

Covid: Uttarakhand CM gives district-wise responsibilities to cabinet ministers

Premium
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat
1 min read . 10:37 AM IST ANI

The Chief Minister is expecting all the ministers to take responsibility for their districts immediately and coordinate with the concerned District Magistrates on behalf of the government

In order to stem the spread of COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has entrusted the district-wise responsibilities to the cabinet ministers of the state.

In order to stem the spread of COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has entrusted the district-wise responsibilities to the cabinet ministers of the state.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's office on Thursday, cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj has been given the responsibility of Haridwar, Harak Singh Rawat has been given the responsibility of Pauri and Rudraprayag, while Nanital has been entrusted to Banshidhar Bhagat.

TRENDING STORIES See All

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's office on Thursday, cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj has been given the responsibility of Haridwar, Harak Singh Rawat has been given the responsibility of Pauri and Rudraprayag, while Nanital has been entrusted to Banshidhar Bhagat.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"Yashpal Arya has been given the responsibility of Udham Singh Nagar, Subodh Uniyal to Tehri, Bishan Singh Chuphal to Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh," the statement said.

"Dehradun has been entrusted to Ganesh Joshi," the statement added.

The Chief Minister is expecting all the ministers to take responsibility for their districts immediately and coordinate with the concerned District Magistrates on behalf of the government, as per the statement. Rawat has also asked them to take all possible steps to control the spread of COVID-19 cases in their respective districts.

According to official data, there are 45,383 active cases of COVID-19 in Uttarakhand.

The Uttarakhand government also suspended the Char Dham Yatra, scheduled to start from May 14.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.