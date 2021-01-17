Covid vaccination: 14 cases of adverse reaction reported in WB, 11 in Telangana

As many as 14 cases of adverse reaction to the Covid vaccines have been reported in West Bengal on the first day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on Saturday. Meanwhile 11 mild adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) cases were reported in Telangana.

West Bengal

West Bengal Health Department said, A total of 15,707 healthcare beneficiaries vaccinated in the state. 14 cases of AEFI were reported including one serious case (condition stable) of AEFI admitted at NRS Medical College.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has requested the Centre to supply an adequate number of vaccines for not only the frontline workers but also for all people of the state. "The Chief Minister feels that people of the state should get vaccines free of cost. If needed, the State might bear the financial burden," the Government of West Bengal said.

Telangana

According to the state government, 140 sessions of coronavirus vaccination were held in 33 districts of Telangana, among which 3,962 beneficiaries were vaccinated from a target of 4,296. Out of which 11 mild AEFI cases are reported.

The beneficiaries felt pain, giddiness and sweating which are the most common in any vaccination program.

Meanwhile, Dr Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare said that Telangana has managed to vaccinate 85 per cent of total beneficiaries on the first day of the nationwide vaccination drive.

"After Prime Minister Modi has launched the vaccination drive across the country, the state was able to kick start the vaccination drive in 139 centers across the state," Dr. Rao told ANI.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India's vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus via video conferencing.

Billed as the world's largest vaccination program, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first inoculate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.













