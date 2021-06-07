The cumulative number of coronavirus vaccine shots administered in India exceeded 23.59 crore, with more than 31 lakh doses given on Monday, the Union Health Ministry stated.

As many as 16,07,531 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose and 68,661 beneficiaries of the same age group their second dose on Monday, as per the ministry's data.

Cumulatively, 3,02,45,100 persons in the age group across states and Union Territories have received their first dose and 2,37,107 the second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination programme on 1 May.

More than 10 states including Bihar, New Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered over 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of coronavirus vaccine.

As per the 7 pm provisional report, the cumulative number of coronavirus vaccine shots administered in the country exceeded 23.59 crore (23,59,39,165).

This includes 99,81,949 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 68,76,906 HCWs who have taken their second shots.

Nearly 1,62,99,343 frontline workers (FLWs) have received the first dose,and 86,96,391 FLWs their second.

Around 3,02,45,100 and 2,37,107 individuals in the 18-44 years of age group who have received the first and second dose respectively.

Besides, 7,18,38,338 and 1,14,36,520 beneficiaries aged for over 45 to 60 years old have been administered the first and second dose respectively, while 6,09,90,200 and 1,93,37,311 beneficiaries aged above 60 have taken the first and second dose, respectively.

As on day-143 of the vaccination drive (7th), a total of 31,04,989 Covid-19 vaccine shots were administered.

The Union Health Ministry informed that 27,97,493 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 3,07,496 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine, according to the provisional report till 7 pm.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.