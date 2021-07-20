Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Covid vaccination: 7.78 crore beneficiaries fully inoculated till 15 July, says govt

Covid vaccination: 7.78 crore beneficiaries fully inoculated till 15 July, says govt

A health worker (L) inoculates a man with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus during a vaccination drive for shopkeepers and their staff members in Ahmedabad on July 20, 2021.
2 min read . 10:12 PM IST Livemint

  • Meanwhile, the country's cumulative Covid Vaccination Coverage has surpassed 41.52 crore (41,52,25,632), as per the 7 pm provisional report today

As many as 7.78 crore beneficiaries have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus as of 15 July against an estimated target of 94 crore eligible people, Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Similarly, 31.35 crore beneficiaries have received at least one shot of coronavirus vaccine, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply in the House.

The projected availability of Covid-19 vaccines from 1 August to 31 December is 135 crore doses.  

In response to a question on the action taken by the Centre to meet the growing gap between the actual and targeted vaccinations and the availability of vaccines for next six months, she said, "There is no significant gap between the actual and targeted vaccinations and the average daily vaccinations have shown significant increase over the previous months."

To sustain the increased pace of vaccination, the government is providing advance visibility of vaccine availability at least 15 days in advance to states and union territories with an advice to prepare and widely publicise advance district-wise and vaccination centre-wise plan for accelerating the coverage of inoculation, Pawar said.

Further, a communication strategy is in place which is being implemented across all states and union territories with a focus to sustain vaccine confidence.

Accessibility of vaccination is also being improved through involving private vaccination centres, workplace vaccination centres and 'near to home' inoculation centres, the minister said. 

In a separate question on when the government aims to have the entire country vaccinated, Pawar said COVID-19 vaccination is an ongoing and dynamic process, which is being guided by National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) on the basis of concurrent scientific evidence. 

"In view of the dynamic and evolving nature of COVID-19 pandemic, no fixed timeline at present can be indicated for the completion of vaccination drive, however, it is expected that all beneficiaries aged 18 years and above will be vaccinated by December 2021," the reply stated.

Till 17 July, around 48.68 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines were manufactured in India, the government said.

Meanwhile, the country's cumulative Covid Vaccination Coverage has surpassed 41.52 crore (41,52,25,632), as per the 7 pm provisional report today.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21 June. Over 31.79 lakh (31,79,469) Vaccine Doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report.

