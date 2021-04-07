Covid-19 vaccination: India administers more than 8.8 cr doses so far

These include 89,65,839 healthcare workers who got the 1st dose and 54,04,837 healthcare workers who took the 2nd dose, 97,40,281 frontline workers who took the 1st dose, 43,35,473 frontline workers got their second dose. Also 2,26,42,318 citizens over 45 years old to 59 years old got their first, while 4,47,060 in this group got their second. Also 3,57,78,684 citizen over 60 years, got the first dose and 10,57,785 their second.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}