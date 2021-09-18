Achieving another great milestone, a total of 80 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the nation on this momentous feat and said “Standing tall against COVID-19".

India started its vaccination drive on January 16 this year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. In the next phase, frontline worker were vaccinated. The vaccination drive was opened for all on 1 May.

Using the hashtag "WorldsLargestVaccinationDrive", Mandaviya took to Twitter to say, "Standing tall against COVID-19. India administers 80 crore vaccine doses. Congratulations to the nation on this momentous feat."

Meanwhile, on Friday, India administered 2.5 crore doses, highest ever single-day vaccinations. The health minister called the achievement as a golden chapter in world history.

India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark, according to the health ministry.

The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore from 30 crore doses and then 20 more days to cross the 50-crore vaccination mark on August 6, the ministry said.

It took 19 more days to go past the 60-crore mark and took only 13 days to reach 70 crore from 60 crore on September 7, it said.

The total number of doses administered crossed the 75-crore mark on September 13.

