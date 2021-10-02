The total Covid-19 vaccination coverage in India has crossed 90 crore, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed on Saturday.

“Shastri ji gave the slogan 'Jai Jawan - Jai Kisan'. Revered Atal ji added 'Jai Vigyan' and PM Narendra Modi Ji gave the slogan 'Jai Anusandhan'. Today the result of anusandhan is this corona vaccine," Mandaviya tweeted.

India crosses the landmark of 90 crore #COVID19 vaccinations.



श्री शास्त्री जी ने 'जय जवान - जय किसान' का नारा दिया था।



श्रद्धेय अटल जी ने 'जय विज्ञान' जोड़ा



और PM @NarendraModi जी ने 'जय अनुसंधान' का नारा दिया। आज अनुसंधान का परिणाम यह कोरोना वैक्सीन है।#JaiAnusandhan pic.twitter.com/V1hyi5i6RQ — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) October 2, 2021

The country-wide vaccination drive began on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination drive was opened for frontline workers on February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 from April 1. The government then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

As per the CoWIN dashboard, 90,10,04,270 Covid vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far. Of this 65,69,56,299 are first doses, while 24,40,47,971 are second doses.

So far, 46,70,46,633 men have been vaccinated in the country, while 43,03,09,958 vaccine doses have been given to women.

Of the total vaccine doses administered so far, 79,29,85,302 were Covishield doses, 10,36,04,599 were Covaxin does, and the rest were Sputnik V doses.

The most vaccinations have happened in the 18-44 age group at 48,78,36,199 doses. A total of 24,99,18,051 doses have been given in the 45-60 age group, whereas 15,98,02,126 doses have been administered to beneficiaries above 60 years of age.

Uttar Pradesh has seen the most vaccinations at 10,90,16,352 doses, followed by Maharashtra (8,31,71,551), Madhya Pradesh (6,38,54,081), Gujarat (6,13,33,339), and West Bengal (5,85,50,307).

