Covid-19 vaccination: About 50 lakh register via Co-WIN portal in just two days

Close to 50 lakh people across the country have registered themselves on the Co-WIN portal without any glitch since Monday morning when the phase two vaccination drive against Covid-19 virus opened, the health department said on Tuesday. Moreover, over 2.08 lakh beneficiaries have received their first doses of the vaccine in the second phase of inoculation drive so far.

The health ministry informed, in the first two phases, 1,48,55,073 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country till 1 pm on Tuesday. Out of this, 67,04,856 healthcare workers have been given the first dose of the vaccine and 25,98,192 healthcare workers have been administered the second dose.

Besides, 53,43,219 frontline workers have been administered the first dose of vaccine till now.

As many as 2,08,791 people above 60 years of age and those aged 45-60 years with comorbidities have taken the first dose of the vaccine, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at a weekly press conference.

Rajesh Bhushan said : "More than 1.48 crores doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered till 1 pm today. Out of this, 2.08 lakh doses have been given to people who are 45 years to 59 years of age with comorbidities and people with above 60 years of age."

Moreover, the Centre has deputed teams to Tamil Nadu and Punjab following a surge in COVID-19 cases across various states in the country.

Although certain states in the country have seen a surge in the number of active cases, the fact remains that the recovered cases are more than 97 per cent and active cases are still less than 2 per cent, he added.

Citing the World Health Organisation (WHO) which says if 140 tests per million are being conducted per day and case positivity rate is at 5 per cent or below, it means the COVID19 pandemic is under control, the Health Secretary said: "We are very close to that mark at 5.11 per cent overall case positivity."

(With inputs from agencies)

