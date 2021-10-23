Covid vaccination: The Centre on Saturday reviewed the vaccination process and urged the states and Union Territories (UTs) to increase the pace of the vaccination and coverage of the second dose.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan reviewed the progress of vaccination with Health Secretaries and Mission Directors of National Health Mission (NHM) of States and UTs, through video conference (VC).

The focus of the meeting was to urge the states and UTs to increase the pace of the countrywide vaccination and coverage of the second dose, Ministry of Health said in a statement.

This comes in the backdrop of the country achieving the milestone of administering 100 crore doses on 21st October 2021.

Highlighting the sizeable number of eligible beneficiaries who have not received their second dose of vaccine,

States/UTs were also urged to improve the momentum of vaccination and accelerate the coverage as the country moves forward to vaccinate all the eligible population by end of the year under the nation-wide vaccination drive.

So, far 71.24 crore first doses covering 76% of the eligible population and 30.06 crore second doses covering 32.0% of the eligible population has been administered the vaccines.

Line list of due beneficiaries Covid Vaccination Centre wise (and therefore also district wise) is available on the CoWIN platform. The states were requested to access the same.

The Secretary noted that the detailed line-lists of due beneficiaries can be utilized for preparing a district-wise second dose administration plan involving the District Magistrate for execution in a time-bound manner. It was suggested for States/UTs to review the progress of such district-wise plan daily, to ensure saturation of all eligible beneficiaries.

States and UTs were also advised to identify and prioritize districts having low coverage for focused action and explore requirement for mobilization efforts, addressing local challenges, need for additional Covid Vaccination Centres and improving access in rural areas.

