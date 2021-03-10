Covid vaccination: Govt to encourage prior registration over walk-in mode

To review the status and progress of coronavirus vaccination across states and Union Territories (UTs), Dr PK Misra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level review meeting on Tuesday by video conferencing.

According to an official release, eligible beneficiaries preferred registration for Covid-19 vaccination over 'walk-in' mode.

"Encouraging registration – for vaccination over 'Walk-in' mode, to facilitate the entire process by making it more convenient for the citizen, as well as giving authorities a forward view of expected demand to plan accordingly and avoid over-crowding," it added.

Apart from registering on the CoWin app, authorities have said that they have kept slots open for citizens in the specific age groups who register themselves online and also allow walk-in beneficiaries

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretaries and the officers involved in the vaccination effort in the states/UTs, secretaries to the Government of India from ministries/ department of Health, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Health Research, Member (Health), NITI Aayog and CEO (NHA) were also present during the high-level review meeting.

India administers over 20L vaccine doses in 1 day

"Health Secretary apprised the meeting on India achieving the landmark of administering more than 20 lakh doses in a single day. The country is approaching 2.5 crore total vaccination coverage, powered by the fastest recent growth in vaccination globally," the release said.

Misra commended all officials across the Central and state governments, for their critical role in the now successful rollout of the world's largest vaccination drive, and also reinforced the need to continue this momentum in a sustained manner.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba who also attended the meeting advised the states to ramp up the speed of vaccination, to cover as many eligible people as possible, in as short a duration as possible; especially given the large population to be covered.

"States were asked to prepare a detailed roadmap for the next three months for achieving the same. Chief Secretaries/ senior officials of the states and UTs briefed about the progress of vaccination in their respective jurisdictions, giving valuable feedback and suggestions," the release added.

During the meeting, various topics like onboarding and operationalising as many health facilities as possible as vaccination centres, across the public and private sectors; ensuring equitable and easy access to all, throughout the nation, across states, Districts, Towns and Villages, especially identifying existing geographical dark-zones through geospatial analysis; and keeping as many vaccination centers operational daily as possible, enhancing Capacity Utilization in these centres, and minimizing Wastage in the same were reviewed in comprehensive detail.

"It was reiterated that there is no shortage of vaccine doses in any State and UT. All States were advised to register and activate all private facilities and also provide sufficient stock of vaccines to the private facilities for 15-28 days so that these facilities can offer online open slots to citizens. Visibility of more open slots not only assures the citizens about the services but also helps avoid overcrowding on account of perceived scarcity in absence of clear visibility of vaccination slots," the release said.

States and UTs were particularly urged to leverage the private sector to the maximum to enhance coverage, taking advantage of the liberal enabling guidelines issued by the Centre; registering and activating as many private facilities as possible, providing sufficient stock of vaccines necessary for these centres to work at their optimum and providing any other facilitation required.

Principal Secretary to PM concluded by asking all the senior officials to work through a scientific, evidence-based, micro-planned, area-specific approach to ensure convenient and safe vaccination for all, in a rapid yet sustained manner.

