A COVID-19 vaccination centre has been inaugurated at the Delhi Metro's Huda City Centre metro station in Gurgaon. At the centre, the beneficiaries can get inoculated without any registration.

The centre was inaugurated today by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Managing Director Dr Mangu Singh.

DMRC said in a tweet, "DMRC-MD Dr Mangu Singh and Chief Medical Officer, Gurugram Dr Virender Yadav today inaugurated a vaccination centre at HUDA City Centre station. The centre has been opened to facilitate citizens to get their vaccination done for free without any registration or slot booking."

DMRC-MD Dr. Mangu Singh & Chief Medical Officer, Gurugram Dr Virender Yadav today inaugurated a vaccination centre at HUDA City Centre station. The centre has been opened to facilitate citizens to get their vaccination done for free without any registration or slot booking. pic.twitter.com/riABRTpN4R — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) July 1, 2021

Over 33.54 crore COVID-19 vaccine jabs given so far

Union health ministry in its health bulletin yesterday said, over 33.54 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the India so far. Meanwhile, more than 25.14 lakh jabs were given on Wednesday.

The ministry said, A total of 13,43,231 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received the first dose and 87,735 were given the second dose of the vaccine on Wednesday.

Cumulatively, 9,14,62,206 people in the age group have received the first dose, while 21,77,618 have been administered the second dose since the start of the third phase of the nationwide vaccination drive, the ministry said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)

