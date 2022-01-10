There is no time limit set for operationalisation of Covid vaccination centres, the Centre told the state on Monday and further confirmed that they can operate till 10 pm daily depending upon their human resources and infrastructure.

Noting that there is a perception that Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCS) can operate only from 8 am to 8 pm daily, the Manohar Agnani, additional secretary in the Union Health Ministry, informed that there is no such time limit.

There is an impression that Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCS) can operate only from 8 am to 8 pm daily, it said also added, “In this regard, it is to reiterate that no time limit has been set for the operationalisation of the CVCs. The session timings are subject to the demand and the requirement at a particular CVC. In case of increased demand, it is advised that multiple teams may be arranged at each CVC to cater to the need."

"It is again reiterated that the timings of the CVCs are flexible and can be up to 10 pm based on availability of HR and infrastructure," Agnani said.

Owing to the rising number of cases, Agnani advised them to ensure compliance to COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) at all levels. It must be ensured that queues and waiting areas of CVCs strictly enforce CAB.

"Our efforts should be directed towards maximising the convenience of the citizens along with ensuring safety and quality under the National COVID-19 Vaccination Program. I would like to assure the continued support of the Government of India to States/UTs in achieving newer milestones under the vaccination program," the letter stated.

