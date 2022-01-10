Covid vaccination centres can operate till 10 pm daily: Centre tells states

There is an impression that Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCS) can operate only from 8 am to 8 pm daily, it said also added, “In this regard, it is to reiterate that no time limit has been set for the operationalisation of the CVCs. The session timings are subject to the demand and the requirement at a particular CVC. In case of increased demand, it is advised that multiple teams may be arranged at each CVC to cater to the need."

